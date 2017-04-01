Anauza “Nunu” Buru Buru - Curvy and S3XY Nairobi LADY exposed (See her PHOTOs).

A s3xy Nairobi lady who has been hawking her flesh to the highest bidder has been exposed.

You just need to spoil her with money and your s3xual thirst will be quenched.





The curvy lady is well known in Clubs around Buru Buru.





We went through her photos on facebook and noticed she is a crazy party animal with a special appetite for bh@ng and shisha.





She was exposed in a popular telegram channel where Nairobi men share details of their s3x escapades.





A number of men confessed that they have tasted her “Nunu”.





This is how she was exposed.





See her photos.