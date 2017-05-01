Anasema bwanake hatoshi mboga - Clande leaks N@D3S of MAMA ALFRED after eating her “Nunu”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 10:19

Monday, 15 May 2017 - Immaculate Wambui alias Mama Alfred from Fahari Estate in Mombasa, has been exposed by her clandestine lover after their illicit affair hit a snag.

She claims her husband is a useless bastard who doesn’t satisfy her behind closed doors.


Mama Alfred’s clandestine lover shared her n@d3s and randy videos they recorded when they were having s3x.

It’s shameful to see a married woman dishing out her “Nunu” to another man  behind her husband’s back.

The randy videos that were shared by..

Page 1 2 3 4

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno