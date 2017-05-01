Anachapwa kama ubwa! LADY shows how her baby daddy has been beating her (PHOTOs)

Saturday, 13 May 2017 - A lady has narrated how her baby-daddy has been assaulting her.





According to the estranged lady , the baby-daddy last abused her on 8th May and took her son away from her.





This is what she posted,





“It breaks my heart that I have to do this. This pictures are different abuses, different occasions. My family never knew about the abuse because my ex would portray me as the best thing on the planet that happened to him, that he loved and adored me and we had a perfect family – so that’s what everybody thought. I was also quite outspoken so people thought if something was wrong, I would speak up.





We were not married for about 3years. The abuse really started after I had my child, and it just escalated from there and got worse.



I had no idea I had the option of leaving cos of the child bound. Tho he was not feeding me cos I am a hardworking lady and paying the bills was not d problem, I was very supportive. Left him December and I went with d child, he begged me and I pitied him so the child started staying wt him February. I started going to…



