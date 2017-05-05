AMEUMBIKA: See PHOTOs of the S3XY LADY Citizen TV’s WILLIS RABURU has wedded.

Friday, May 5, 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Willis Raburu, has surprised many after he married this beautiful lady at a private wedding on Friday, May 5.





Raburu, who is also the co-host of entertainment show 10/10 alongside Joy Muthengi exchanged vows with the lady identified as Mary Ngami at Runda gardens.





From the photos that have emerged online, the bride looked gorgeous in her snow white gown while Raburu looked dapper in a purple African attire - a beak deviation from the custom.





Check out the photos below.