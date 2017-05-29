All that glitters is not gold! LILLIAN MULI emotionally opens up on her painful divorce

Monday, 29 May 2017 -Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has opened up on her painful divorce.





The gorgeous screen siren divorced her husband Moses Kanene over infidelity and alleged that he is a wife barterer.





Last year, she filed divorce case and revealed how her ex-husband is a short-tempered man who had failed in parental responsibilities.





Lillian shared an emotional post on Instagram revealing how it was painful when her marriage went to the dogs.





However, she has learnt to be strong and resilient.





“ I never said I wanted a 'happy' life but an interesting one. From separation and loss, I have learnt a lot. I have become strong and resilient, as is the case of almost every human being exposed to life and to the world. We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward.” She posted on her official Instagram page.





This is how some of her fans reacted to the post.





YoungP: That’s learning to be happy all by yourself, self-pity that’s growth dear..You are strong than you think or partake yourself..

lad: It is important to love yourself enough to walk away no self-pity you have grown the fact that you are able to handle hard stuff like that but remember God above is always watching over you pretty one

Mwende: That’s when you learn walking away is not a weakness but strength that makes you know what not to entertain in your life.