ALFRED MUTUA says KALONZO is a fool and a nincompoop for nominating his son to EALA.

Sunday May 14, 2017 - Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has criticized Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, for nominating his son, Kennedy, to the East Africa Legislative Council.





Speaking at the Machakos People's Park on Saturday when he hosted about 10, 000 leaders from Ukambani region, Mutua termed Kalonzo as a big fool and a selfish leader.





"It is a shame that the Wiper leader is..



