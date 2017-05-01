ALFRED MUTUA blames KALONZO and his operatives after he was booed in his own town, Machakos.Politics 08:46
Wednesday May 17, 2017 - Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has accused Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, of trying to sabotage his Government.
On Monday, Mutua was booed in Machakos town when he was popularizing his party, Maendeleo Chap Chap.
The video showed a crowd yelling National Super Alliance (NASA) chants at him as he attempted to gain support for...
