AIBU! This is why Tanzanian hot-shot, DIAMOND PLATINUMZ, is the laughing stock on social media.

Tanzania heart-throb, Diamond Platinumz, has been the butt of all jokes on social media after his Facebook post went viral for all the wrong reasons.





The celebrated singer is venturing into accessories and while announcing his perfume line called Chibu, he made a terrible grammatical error.





We all know English is not his cup of coffee but for a celebrity of his caliber, he ought to know better.





Better yet, he should hire a social media manager to get rid of such elementary mistakes that has overshadowed his perfume launch.





See the post below.