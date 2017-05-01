Aging PETER KENNETH reveals why State House hates him - This is what he did before vying

Friday May 26, 2017 - Former Gatanga Member of Parliament and aspiring Nairobi Governor, Peter Kenneth, has revealed that he will not step down for Senator Mike Sonko, who clinched the Jubilee ticket in the recent party primaries.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Kenneth, who has since ditched Jubilee Party to run as an independent for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, claimed that he owes no one any apology for going Independent.





He said he..



