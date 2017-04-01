AG GITHU MUIGAI also threatens to bar RAILA from contesting for threatening these officials

Friday May 5, 2017 - Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai has criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA) for threatening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as it prepares for the August 8th General Election.





This follows a threat by Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama that NASA would boycott the August polls if IEBC does not withdraw an appeal seeking to overturn the ruling which makes the declaration of the Presidential results at the polling stations final.





Speaking yesterday, Muigai warned NASA never to intimidate IEBC ahead of polls saying his office would be firm in defending the commission.





The Attorney General threatened to bar NASA leaders, who are threatening the electoral commission, from contesting in the August polls.





“We requested politicians to concentrate on what they do and leave courts to do their work. We will stand behind the Judiciary as the only institution that can correctly interpret the Constitution,” said Muigai.





The Kenyan DAILY POST