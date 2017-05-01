After rigging OTUOMA in broad daylight, RAILA refuses to give OJAAMONG the ODM certificate

Thursday May 11, 2017 - After controversially winning the ODM nominations to fly the party’s flag in the Busia gubernatorial race, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, is yet to receive the ODM certificate.





A meeting convened to give him and other aspirants from Western Kenya their nomination certificates yesterday turned chaotic after it emerged that his certificate was missing.





Ojaamong’s goons disrupted the meeting convened by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the ODM Deputy Party leader, after it became clear the party had not..



