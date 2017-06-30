Administrator Job in Kenya - UN (Also HD)

Headteacher / Admin (Expat)

Our client a Multi-Cultural Small Nature Based Un-School / Kindergarten is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced head teacher person to help in running the fast growing kindergarten.

The suitable candidate should be someone who loves enjoying the outdoors activities and nature as well as un-schooling methods meaning that the children take responsibility for their own education and choose their own themes and projects as they get older.

He/she MUST be creative, warm, patient, flexible, good with children, genuinely caring for children and respecting them and is great at coming up with fun and interesting projects for the children.

Duties

· Develop and use School Curriculum & Montessori materials to meet group & individual student’s needs.

· Responsible for maintaining an on-going dialogue with specialty teachers.

· Coordinate curriculum integration and implementation with teachers.

· Participate in meetings, training, and planning cooperatives to fully meet each child’s needs.

· Use various assessment tools/strategies to help make instructional decisions for individual students.

· Ensure an environment that meets the development of the children he/she works with.

· Establish a positive relationship with parents of the students

· Maintains regular communication with parents with regard to their child’s specific needs.

· Communicate to parents and others in the school community about the classroom and curriculum.

· Complete required Progress Reports in accordance with school policy.

· Participate in school functions.

· Participate in a regular evaluation process.

Qualifications

· Bsc degree in education or relevant licence/certificate.

· At least 2years experience as a head teacher

· Kindergarten teacher experience in teaching numeracy & literacy (Montessori way or Waldorf training)

· Good planning and organization skills /admin skills and is able to plan exciting curriculum.

· Open to nature based free learning and someone who enjoys the outdoors.

· Good communication skills both oral and written.

· Creative and flexible.

· Good computer skills, Word, Excel.

· Someone who believes in un-schooling.

· Travelled and exposed to European, Canadian, American or Scandinavian schooling and mentality.

· Experience working with children aged 18 months – 7 years.

· Preferably someone who is already a parent.

Monthly Gross Salary: open depending on experience.

Deadline: 30th June 2017

Applications:

http://bit.ly/2qZu0hr To apply, please follow the link:

