Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant

Our client, Powerhive East Africa Ltd (www.powerhive.com) is a technology venture that partners with utilities and independent power producers to provide access to productive, affordable, and reliable micro grid electricity for millions of rural homes and business around the globe.

Responsibilities

· The Administrative Assistant will be responsible for coordinating office operations and procedures and in ensuring proper customer operations that guarantee organizational well-being.

· Screening and routing incoming and outgoing telephone calls

· Responding to routine requests for information and referring more complex requests to appropriate staff members

· Assisting in scheduling appointments and making travel arrangements

· Managing office records

· Maintaining meetings’ calendar/calendar of events

· Maintaining and replenishing office inventory & supplies

· Assisting in local and international shipping of items

· Overseeing customer operations such as attending to clients’ concerns

· Organizing office operations and procedures

Qualifications

· A minimum of Diploma in Business Administration or any related field

· Professional training in Secretarial Studies will be an added advantage

· Proficiency in computer skills

· Familiarity with business and financial principles and practices

· Effective organizational skills and good customer service skills

· Effective written and verbal communications skills

How to Apply