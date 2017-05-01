Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:31
Administrative Assistant (Academic Registrar’s Department)
1 Post
Minimum Requirements
· Bachelor’s degree in Business & Information technology or a related field
· Excellent in data analysis
· Great interpersonal and organizational skills
· Excellent in customer service
· At least one year of working experience in a busy office.
Job Summary: University scheduling and timetabling, students’ registration, data analysis, students and faculty support, among other administrative duties related to this role.
Application Procedure
Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications on or before May, 17th 2017 addressed to:
The Vice-Chancellor
Africa Nazarene University
P.O. Box 53067 – 00200
Nairobi
Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees.Note that only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Applications could also be dropped at the Nairobi, CBD Campus – Aghro House, Moi Avenue.
