Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Africa Nazarene University

Administrative Assistant (Academic Registrar’s Department)

1 Post

Minimum Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Business & Information technology or a related field

· Excellent in data analysis

· Great interpersonal and organizational skills

· Excellent in customer service

· At least one year of working experience in a busy office.

Job Summary: University scheduling and timetabling, students’ registration, data analysis, students and faculty support, among other administrative duties related to this role.

Application Procedure

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications on or before May, 17th 2017 addressed to:

The Vice-Chancellor

Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200

Nairobi

Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees.

Applications could also be dropped at the Nairobi, CBD Campus – Aghro House, Moi Avenue.

Note that only short listed candidates will be contacted.