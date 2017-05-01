Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:38
(Academic Registrar’s Department)
Responsibilities
· University scheduling and timetabling, students’ registration, data analysis, students and faculty support, among other administrative duties related to this role.
Requirements
· Bachelor’s degree in Business & Information technology or a related field
· Excellent in data analysis
· Great interpersonal and organizational skills
· Excellent in customer service
· At least one year of working experience in a busy office.
How to apply
Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications on or before May, 17th 2017 addressed to:
The Vice-ChancellorApplications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees.
Africa Nazarene University
P.O. Box 53067 – 00200
Nairobi
Applications could also be dropped at the Nairobi, CBD Campus – Aghro House, Moi Avenue. Note that only short listed candidates will be contacted.