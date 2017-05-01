Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant

(Academic Registrar’s Department)

Responsibilities

· University scheduling and timetabling, students’ registration, data analysis, students and faculty support, among other administrative duties related to this role.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Business & Information technology or a related field

· Excellent in data analysis

· Great interpersonal and organizational skills

· Excellent in customer service

· At least one year of working experience in a busy office.

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications on or before May, 17th 2017 addressed to:

The Vice-Chancellor

Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200

Nairobi

Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees.