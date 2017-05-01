Administration Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

Administration Assistant

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is a non-governmental, humanitarian organization with 60 years of experience in helping to create a safer and more dignified life for refugees and internally displaced people. NRC advocates for the rights of displaced populations and offers assistance within the shelter, education, emergency food security, legal assistance, and water,sanitation and hygiene sectors.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has approximately 5000 committed and competent employees involved in projects across four continents. In addition, NRC runs one of the world’s largest standby rosters -NORCAP, with 650 professionals, ready to be deployed on 72 hours notice when a crisis occurs

NRC’s Horn of Africa operation comprises of large-scale multi-country humanitarian and early recovery interventions spread across nine countries (Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, South Sudan and Yemen), and most recently Eritrea, Uganda and Tanzania. NRC’s overall strategy in the region is to ensure a greater number of vulnerable people in hard to reach areas get access to humanitarian assistance, become resilient to future disasters and find durable solution. The regional office is based in Nairobi and works with country programmes to ensure standardization of programmatic and operational approaches, promote multi country programming and ensuring quality and coordination.

Reporting to the Administration Officer the Administration Assistant will be responsible for NRC’s reception area and for giving administrative support at the Nairobi office. This is a temporary post for a period of six months.

Roles

· Welcome visitors to the NRC office, and direct them accordingly

· Adhere to NRC policies and procedures

· Receive incoming calls and make outgoing calls according to needs

· Ensure order and cleanliness of the reception area

· Receive, distribute and register faxes, mails, documents and reports

· File administrative documents according to procedures

· Arrange for staff and visitors, flight bookings, transport and accommodations

· Make appointments and keep itineraries for the Regional and Country Director and NRC visitors when required;

· Implement NRC Terms and Conditions of service, policies, and procedures.

· Receive and record all incoming deliveries (correspondences) and liaise with the appropriate members of staff for the delivery and distribute letters into respective pigeon holes or offices Occasionally assist in the preparation of large mail shots and preparation of materials for events

· Assist in any administrative matters: filing, typing, updating of contact lists.

· Receive and reconcile all flight and accommodation invoices

· Filling in for the Executive Assistant when needed.

· Fulfil any other related duties as instructed.

· Sit in for the Admin Officer when absent or on leave

Qualifications

· Experience from working with administration

· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Knowledge about own skills/profile

· Good oral and written communication skills

· Good interpersonal skills

· Good cultural awareness and sensitivity

· Presentable, friendly and patient

· Basic Computer skills in MS Office Word and Excel, and Internet

How to Apply

