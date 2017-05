Administration Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

NRC’s Horn of Africa operation comprises of large-scale multi-country humanitarian and early recovery interventions spread across nine countries (Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, South Sudan and Yemen), and most recently Eritrea, Uganda and Tanzania. NRC’s overall strategy in the region is to ensure a greater number of vulnerable people in hard to reach areas get access to humanitarian assistance, become resilient to future disasters and find durable solution. The regional office is based in Nairobi and works with country programmes to ensure standardization of programmatic and operational approaches, promote multi country programming and ensuring quality and coordination.