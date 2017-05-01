Admin & Accounts Assistant Internships in Kenya

Admin & Accounts Assistant Internships

Responsibilities

· Filling and safe keeping of school’s records

· Billing of school’s fees and collection of the same, issuing receipts for all such payments and thereafter banking the payments

· Typing and sending out all school’s letters

· Attend to all incoming e-mails to Stepping Stones

· Attending school’s phone calls

· Petty Cash management

· Refer matters on auxiliary staff/teachers to the Head Teacher

· Manage daily accounting activities and credit control including cash management, receivables and payables

· Develop, implement and maintain systems, procedures and policies to ensure adherence to company guidelines

· Maintain historical records by filing documents

· Reconcile and verify entries and compare system reports to balances

· Maintain accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions

· Banking of cheques and cash

· Any other duty assigned

Qualifications

· Minimum CPA Section IV or equivalent

· Excellent IT skills – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint &Excel

· Must be conversant with Accounting packages

· Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team

· Must have a good understanding of financial concepts and pay keen attention to detail

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

How to Apply