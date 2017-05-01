Admin & Accounts Assistant Internships in Kenya

Admin & Accounts Assistant Internships in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:29
Responsibilities
· Filling and safe keeping of school’s records
· Billing of school’s fees and collection of the same, issuing receipts for all such payments and thereafter banking the payments
· Typing and sending out all school’s letters
· Attend to all incoming e-mails to Stepping Stones
· Attending school’s phone calls
· Petty Cash management
· Refer matters on auxiliary staff/teachers to the Head Teacher
· Manage daily accounting activities and credit control including cash management, receivables and payables
· Develop, implement and maintain systems, procedures and policies to ensure adherence to company guidelines
· Maintain historical records by filing documents
· Reconcile and verify entries and compare system reports to balances
· Maintain accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions
· Banking of cheques and cash
· Any other duty assigned
Qualifications
· Minimum CPA Section IV or equivalent
· Excellent IT skills – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint &Excel
· Must be conversant with Accounting packages
· Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team
· Must have a good understanding of financial concepts and pay keen attention to detail
· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
· Excellent planning and organizational skills
How to Apply
Send your application including a cover letter to steppingstoneskindergarten@yahoo.com