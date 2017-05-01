Admin & Accounts Assistant Internships in Kenya

Admin & Accounts Assistant Internships

Responsibilities

·         Filling and safe keeping of school’s records
·         Billing of school’s fees and collection of the same, issuing receipts for all such payments and thereafter banking the payments
·         Typing and sending out all school’s letters
·         Attend to all incoming e-mails to Stepping Stones
·         Attending school’s phone calls
·         Petty Cash management
·         Refer matters on auxiliary staff/teachers to the Head Teacher
·         Manage daily accounting activities and credit control including cash management, receivables and payables

·         Develop, implement and maintain systems, procedures and policies to ensure adherence to company guidelines
·         Maintain historical records by filing documents
·         Reconcile and verify entries and compare system reports to balances
·         Maintain accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions
·         Banking of cheques and cash
·         Any other duty assigned

Qualifications

·         Minimum CPA Section IV or equivalent
·         Excellent IT skills – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint &Excel
·         Must be conversant with Accounting packages
·         Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team
·         Must have a good understanding of financial concepts and pay keen attention to detail
·         Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
·         Excellent planning and organizational skills
How to Apply
Send your application including a cover letter to steppingstoneskindergarten@yahoo.com

   

