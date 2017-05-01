Accounts Clerk Job in Kenya

We are an enterprise in the wholesale and retail trade with a mission to offer quality products that guarantee value to our customers always.

To achieve this we are seeking a qualified and competent individual to fill the position of an Accounts Clerk .

Reporting to the Managing Director, the successful candidate shall provide operational leadership while ensuring accountability, efficiency and accuracy of accounting systems.

Key responsibilities and duties include:-

· Continually implement the accounting processes and objectives

· Ensure tax compliance and timely statutory returns

· Executing accounting policies under the QuickBooks platform

· Ensuring reconciliation of bank, supplier and customer accounts

· Undertaking all account payables and receivables

· Participation in the preparation of management and final accounts

· Facilitating the audit process on a monthly and annual basis

· Posting of transactions into the accounting system

· Billing of accounts due and ensure timely payment of bills due

· General book keeping and systematic filling

Required Qualifications, skills and attributes:

(i)Diploma in Accounts, business management business related filed.

(ii) Minimum of CPA 4-This is a MUST

(iii) Sound working knowledge of suitable accounting software with a bias in QuickBooks

(iv) A self motivated individual with good interpersonal skills/team player

(v) Minimum of three years experience in a busy accounting environment

(iv) Certificate of clearance from Higher Education Board(HELB),Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA),Credit Reference Bureau(CRB0,Criminal Investigations Department(CID) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC).

(v) Strategic thinker with a sense of corporate result focus

(vi) Good administrative and co-ordination skills

(v) Age 28-32 years

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the specified requirements should send their application letter, copy of their ID, detailed curriculum vitae,copies of certificates and testimonials and recommendation letters from their previous employers to the address below to be received not later than 31st May 2017

Quote the job reference to the Accounts clerk on the envelop

The Human Resources Manager