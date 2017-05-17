Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi Kenya

Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 08:29
Salary: 30k –35k
Location: Nairobi
Our client is an importer and wholesaler of industrial belts located in Nairobi Industrial Area.
They are looking to hire a competent Accounts Assistant to provide support to the Finance and Administration Department.
Responsibilities
· Prepare and maintain an up to date daily recording of transactions and input data into the accounting system
· Issue and validate invoices to customers based on services rendered and/or goods sold
· Ensure that the company’s daily accounting functions run accurately and effectively
· Ensure proper book keeping, documentation and filing of the company documents
· Adhere to the established internal control over cash and bank transactions and ensure completeness and accuracy of supporting documentation
· Prepare monthly balance sheet schedules and check all financial transactions for accuracy
· Process business transaction using accounting software i.e. SAP
· Responsible for allocation and accounting of intercompany transactions and reconciliation with HQ
· Process monthly/weekly accounting reports
Qualifications
· Minimum CPA Section IV or equivalent
· At least 1-2 years’ experience
· Must be conversant with Accounting packages
· Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team
· Must have a good understanding of financial concepts and pay keen attention to detail
· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
· Excellent planning and organizational skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Wednesday 17th May 2017Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV