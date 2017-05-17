Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi Kenya

Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Salary: 30k –35k

Location: Nairobi

Our client is an importer and wholesaler of industrial belts located in Nairobi Industrial Area.

They are looking to hire a competent Accounts Assistant to provide support to the Finance and Administration Department.

Responsibilities

· Prepare and maintain an up to date daily recording of transactions and input data into the accounting system

· Issue and validate invoices to customers based on services rendered and/or goods sold

· Ensure that the company’s daily accounting functions run accurately and effectively

· Ensure proper book keeping, documentation and filing of the company documents

· Adhere to the established internal control over cash and bank transactions and ensure completeness and accuracy of supporting documentation

· Prepare monthly balance sheet schedules and check all financial transactions for accuracy

· Process business transaction using accounting software i.e. SAP

· Responsible for allocation and accounting of intercompany transactions and reconciliation with HQ

· Process monthly/weekly accounting reports





Qualifications

· Minimum CPA Section IV or equivalent

· At least 1-2 years’ experience

· Must be conversant with Accounting packages

· Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team

· Must have a good understanding of financial concepts and pay keen attention to detail

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

· Excellent planning and organizational skills





How to Apply

vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Wednesday 17th May 2017 If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant) tobefore Wednesday 17th May 2017