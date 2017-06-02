Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant



The ICT Authority is tasked with rationalizing and streamlining the management of all Government of Kenya ICT functions. Its broad mandate entails enforcing ICT standards in Government and enhancing the supervision of its electronic communication. The Authority also promotes ICT literacy, capacity, innovation and enterprise in line with the Kenya National ICT Masterplan 2017.

Providing technical and administrative support to the Accountant to ensure timely and accurate maintenance of financial records

Responsibilities

· Prepare payment runs, ensuring all payments are authorised as per the Authority authorised sign off limits

· Assist in the timely and accurate settlement of the Authority’s due payments as delegated by the Assistant Accountant

· Assist in the daily posting of banking payments into accounting software

· Deal with the daily transactions for petty cash and ensure that reconciliations are completed on a weekly basis

· Reconciliation of supplier statements as received

· General administration and timely and accurate filing to support the finance team

· Prepare bank transfers for payment

Qualifications





· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Accounting or related field

· CPA part I qualification or equivalent

· One year experience in finance and accounting

· Demonstrated knowledge of statutory and regulatory finance and accounting requirements

· Knowledge of accounting packages

· Computer Literate

Personal skills and attributes required

· Good analytical skills

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)

· Experience and knowledge of modern business trends

Deadline for application is 2nd June 2017.