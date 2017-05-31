Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:34
Accounts Assistant/ Cashier
A newly refurbished small-sized Hotel in Katito Market, Kisumu County focusing on local travelers and conferencing is recruiting for various positions.
Responsible for timely and accurate preparation of accounts, banking & reconciliations, invoicing, processing payments, filing tax returns, payroll processing, cash flow& petty cash management and inventory.
Job Qualifications
· Accounting qualification (CPA).
· Work experience in a busy hotel coupled with proficiency in IT & Advanced Excel.
How to apply
Qualified applicants to submit their applications indicating current and expected salary to info@trianglepalm.co.ke. Deadline is Wednesday 31st May 2017.