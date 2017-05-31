Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant/ Cashier
A newly refurbished small-sized Hotel in Katito Market, Kisumu County focusing on local travelers and conferencing is recruiting for various positions.
Responsible for timely and accurate preparation of accounts, banking & reconciliations, invoicing, processing payments, filing tax returns, payroll processing, cash flow& petty cash management and inventory.

Job Qualifications

·         Accounting qualification (CPA).
·         Work experience in a busy hotel coupled with proficiency in IT & Advanced Excel.

How to apply
Qualified applicants to submit their applications indicating current and expected salary to info@trianglepalm.co.ke. Deadline is Wednesday 31st May 2017.

   

