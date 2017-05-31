Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant/ Cashier

A newly refurbished small-sized Hotel in Katito Market, Kisumu County focusing on local travelers and conferencing is recruiting for various positions.

Responsible for timely and accurate preparation of accounts, banking & reconciliations, invoicing, processing payments, filing tax returns, payroll processing, cash flow& petty cash management and inventory.

Job Qualifications

· Accounting qualification (CPA).

· Work experience in a busy hotel coupled with proficiency in IT & Advanced Excel.





How to apply