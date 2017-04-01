Accept and move on - UHURU now tells losers in the just concluded Jubilee nominations

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told losers in the just concluded Jubilee primaries to accept defeat and move on.





Speaking at State House when he met members of the Nomiya Faith Church from Luo Nyanza, Uhuru asked the losers to accept the verdict of the people and stop painting Jubilee as an undemocratic party.





He noted that Jubilee Party conducted free and fair nominations compared to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM, and as such, should be given due credit.





He said the outcome of the party primaries confirms the entrenchment of democracy, adding that the country would succeed as long as the will of the people prevails because power belongs to the people.





“Why are people blaming me when the voters made their decision and chose the leaders they want at the nominations?” Uhuru asked.





“Let us accept the decision of the electorate and move on,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST