ABABU NAMWAMBA finally reveals what UHURU/ RUTO gave him to betray RAILA and defect

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has reaffirmed his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, saying he has no apologies for dumping Raila Odinga.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Ababu Namwamba revealed that Uhuru/ Ruto offered him a good deal that he could not refuse to betray Raila Odinga.





He confirmed that he struck a deal with Uhuru/Ruto to..



