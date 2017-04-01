A member of dreaded Kayole’s GAZA gang exposed, What he was wearing will shock you (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST 15:40

The dreaded Gaza criminal gang from Kayole has been killing innocent Kenyans like dogs and causing mayhem around Eastlands.

The gang started as a joke but it has now become one of  the most dreaded gangs in the Country.

The gang is like a cult because its members believe you are a hero when police kill you.
A member of the dreaded Gaza gang has been exposed by Hessy Wa Dandora, a cop who has been parading criminals on social media.

The dangerous Gaza member  was wearing full administration police unform.

Perhaps they killed an AP  and took the uniform.

Look at these photos.





   

