A member of dreaded Kayole’s GAZA gang exposed, What he was wearing will shock you (PHOTOs).Entertainment News 15:40
The dreaded Gaza criminal gang from Kayole has been killing innocent Kenyans like dogs and causing mayhem around Eastlands.
The gang started as a joke but it has now become one of the most dreaded gangs in the Country.
The gang is like a cult because its members believe you are a hero when police kill you.
A member of the dreaded Gaza gang has been exposed by Hessy Wa Dandora, a cop who has been parading criminals on social media.
The dangerous Gaza member was wearing full administration police unform.
Perhaps they killed an AP and took the uniform.