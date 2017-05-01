85 Vacancies in Parliament of Kenya (Clerical, Data and Office Assistants)

Clerical Officer

12 Positions

VACANCY NO. PSC/025/05/2017

Duties

· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, and other related duties in human resource management.

· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information.

· Preparation of payment vouchers.

· Compiling data and drafting of simple letters.

· Sorting, filing and dispatching letters.

· Maintenance of an efficient filing system.

· Compiling of statistical records.

Requirements

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- or its approved equivalent; and

· Proficiency in computer applications.





Reception Assistant

18 Positions

VACANCY NO.PSC/021/05/2017

Duties

· Receiving and directing visitors as necessary.

· Controlling of signing of the visitors book.

· Issue badges for purposes of security and safety control.

· Notify internal staff of arrival of visitors.

· Keep the reception area clean and tidy.

· Answering general inquiries.

· Ensuring any message left at the reception area is delivered promptly.

· Answering all internal calls and transferring to required extensions.

· Receiving of incoming parcels and distributing as necessary.

· Facilitate appointment for visitors.

· Any other lawful duties as assigned by the supervisor

Requirements

· Possess a KCSE grade D (plain) or its equivalent.

· Have a certificate in Front Office or related studies from a recognized institution.

· Be computer literate.





Office Assistant

38 Positions

VACANCY NO.PSC/020/05/2017

Duties

· Cleaning services.

· Collecting and cleaning utensils.

· Collecting and delivering documents.

Requirements

· For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of a KCSE D (plain).





Secretarial Assistant

7 Positions

VACANCY NO. PSC/018/05/2017

Responsibilities

· Typing from manuscripts.

· Processing data.

· Attending to visitors/clients.

· Handling telephone calls and appointments.

· Operating office equipment.

· Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records.

Requirements

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education minimum grade of C- (minus) with at least C (plain) in English language.

· Typewriting I (minimum 30 w.p.m.)/computerized document processing II

· Business English I/Communications

· Office Practice I

· Commerce I and

· A certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution.





Clerk Assistant

10 Positions

VACANCY NO. PSC/002/05/2017

Responsibilities

· Advise on Parliamentary procedure, practice, conventions, tradition and etiquette

· Search for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources.

· Offering administrative services to various types of parliamentary committees, including the Parliamentary Service Commission.

· Activities pertaining to seminars and conferences for members of Parliament and staff.

Requirements

· For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from a recognized university.

How to Apply

Interested persons are required to make their applications specifying the position applied for and the vacancy number and attaching copies of academic certificates and/or testimonials and a duly completed Parliamentary Service Commission Job Application Form (Form 1 J).

This form can be downloaded from the website of the Parliamentary Service Commission at www.parliament.go.ke or obtained at the reception of the Parliamentary Service Commission Secretariat on the Ground Floor, County Hall,

Applications should be addressed to –

Applications should be addressed to –

Clerk of the Senate/Secretary,

Parliamentary Service Commission,

P.O. Box 41842 – 00100,

Nairobi.

or hand delivered during office hours to the Office of the Head of the Commission Secretariat, 1st Floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings, or emailed as a PDF file attachment to applications2017@parliament.go.ke to be received on or before 5.00 pm on Wednesday, 31st May, 2017.

Please note:

· Applicants who do not complete the Parliamentary Service Commission Job

· Application (Form 1J) referred to in this advertisement will NOT be considered.