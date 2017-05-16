16-year old boy kills himself in Nairobi after playing this online game that encourages suicide.

Monday, May 8, 2017 - Parents have been urged to monitor their teenegers’ activities online after a 16-year old boy committed suicide after playing an online game that encourages players to take their lives.





The boy by the name Jamie Njenga, a form two student at JG Kiereini Secondary School in Kiambu, was found hanging on the balcony of the family house in Kamukunji after playing the game called Blue Whale Challenge.





The game that is..



