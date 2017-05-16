16-year old boy kills himself in Nairobi after playing this online game that encourages suicide.

..reported to have claimed 100 lives, has 50 challenges and the player is considered champion after completing the last hurdle - which is taking his/ her own life.





According to his cousin, he had even ‘Googled’ how to commit suicide from his phone history.





The Smartphone is with the police.





This incident comes days after the son of Safaricom’s Head of Security committed suicide in their house in Lavington by shooting himself on the head using his father’s gun in unclear circumstances.





The Kenyan DAILY POST