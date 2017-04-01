ZANI tells MUDAVADI to stop misleading the public! RAILA is the NASA presidential candidate!

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - ODM Secretary General, Agnes Zani, has asked Amani National Congress (ANC) officials to stop misleading the public over the choice of the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer.





On Saturday , there were reports that NASA has identified its presidential candidate who will challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





According to impeccable sources, NASA’s steering Committee named Raila Odinga as the flag bearer and Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.





Following the announcement, ANC officials led by..



