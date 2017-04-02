Young boy linked to Super-Power gang share PHOTOs smoking bh@ng like there’s no tomorrow.

Sunday, 02 April 2017 -A young criminal linked to the dreaded Super-Power gang that has been committing crime in estates around Nairobi has been sharing photos smoking bh@ng like there’s no tomorrow.

The young thug identified as, Timo, was a close friend of Waga Haji, the 16 year old boy who was shot dead in Eastleigh by Flying Squad.

Bh@ng seems to be controlling his life and perhaps that’s why he has joined crime.

He is very young(probably aged between 18-20).

This is a young man who should be in school studying for a better future but he is busy maiming innocent Kenyans.

Here are photos as he smokes bh@ng like there’s no tomorrow.









The Kenyan DAILY POST



