You will never be NASA’s presidential candidate! KALONZO told by a member of the NASA committee

A war of words has erupted between former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama.





Speaking on Thursday , Muthama, who is among senior leaders in NASA urged Kalonzo to come clean and denounced a statement by Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze.





On Wednesday, Nyenze said Kalonzo was not ready to play second fiddle to anyone, dismissing the NASA technical committee of experts as compromised.





Nyenze said ODM must honour the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) where Raila Odinga agreed to support Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2017.

But speaking to journalists on Thursday , Muthama said those who were speaking about MoU were agents of Jubilee and will never make it to the Presidency in August.





“Those who are making noise are Jubilee moles. They will never be NASA presidential candidate,” Muthama said.





When asked who will fly the NASA presidential ticket Muthama said “Soon and very soon, you are going to know the boss.”





