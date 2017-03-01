You will be SHOCKED! CAROLINE MUTOKO tells celebrities going into politics ugly TRUTH (VIDEO)

Former Radio Queen Caroline Mutoko has warned local celebrities venturing into elective politics that they will be shocked.

In a video posted in her Youtube channel, Ms. Mutoko says celebrities are mistaking their fame for votes.

“Votes are physical, fame is not. You are in trouble. It doesn’t translate.” She warned.

Among the celebrities who have declared their interest in politics include Frasha (Athi River ward seat Machakos County) and Cannibal who is eyeing the Kiembeni ward seat in Mombasa County.

Watch the video below.

