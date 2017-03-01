You can’t beat UHURU in our courts on land issues - This happened to OMTATAH when he tried

Friday April 7, 2017 - Efforts by activist Okiya Omtatah to block the implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’ directive to allocate over 1, 000 hectares of land to Isahakia Self-Help Group suffered a humiliating blow yesterday.





This is after the court failed to stop the implementation of the directive to the utter disappoint of Omtatah.





In his ruling yesterday, Environment and Lands Court Judge, Dalmas Ohugo, declined to issue orders preventing the allotment of the land in Naivasha.





The ruling now gives the group the right to own the 1, 000 hectares of land allocated to them by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Omtatah had moved to court under the certificate of urgency in February, seeking its intervention to suspend the implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.





The judge slated the matter for April 21st when it will be mentioned.





