You always make me h@rny- S£XY LADY tells MIKE SONKO and this is how he responded.

SIR PETER KARANJA 16:11

A s3xy lady confessed that she has a crush on Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, who is battling it out with Peter Kenneth in the hotly contested Jubilee Nominations.

 The lady assured Sonko that he already has her vote in the nomination because he makes her go nuts.

She  is a true “fisilet”.
This is how Mike Sonko responded, Eh!Eh!

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno