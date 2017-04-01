Women Rep aspirant cries like a baby at a polling station, blames UHURU for her loss (VIDEO)

Friday, April 28, 2017 - A video has emerged online of a woman wailing uncontrollably after losing out on the ongoing party primaries.





The poor lady was in the race for Vihiga County Women Rep but was trounced and blamed President Uhuru for her loss.





Apparently, the County is an opposition bastion and the lady’s decision to take a photo with the President during his recent tour of the area cost her dearly.





She begged the President to come for her rescue claiming that she lost because she took a picture with the Head of State which locals didn’t like and decided to punish her.





Watch the video below.



