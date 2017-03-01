Woman goes berserk after catching her husband having S3X with a clande in their home (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST

This poor lady will never come near married men again after this public humiliation.

The wife caught the lady in the act with her husband in their matrimonial bed and proceeded to give her a dogs’ beating in public.

The randy guy took off leaving the lady at the mercy of his wife.

It took the intervention of some concerned men to save the lady from the enraged woman’s claws.

Watch the video below.


