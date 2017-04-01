Without RAILA ODINGA, this thing called NASA is like a dead horse - KIDERO and OKOTH

Monday April 10, 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, and Kibra MP, Kenneth Okoth, have said NASA must appoint ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer to be able to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





Speaking after attending a Sunday mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kibera, Kidero and Okoth said the ODM party leader was the best candidate in NASA to challenge Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto.





According to..



