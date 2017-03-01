WILLY PAUL mocks BAHATI as he teases us about new project with DJ Crème de la Crème.

It seems there is no love lost between controversial gospel artistes Willy Paul and Bahati.





Willy Paul, who is currently riding high with his latest song dubbed ‘I Do’ featuring Jamaican songstress, Alaine, has fired a subliminal shot at Bahati on social media.





The ‘Sitolia’ hit maker left a comment on a post by disgraced DJ Crème de la Crème who he is working with in his new project.





Commenting on a picture of the two in studio, Willy Paul wrote: ‘Watalia Hawa Watu wa Kulialia.”





This is has been interpreted as a jibe on Bahati who has a reputation of being a crybaby.





