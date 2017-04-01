Will you be surprise if I tell you UHURU almost committed suicide over the weekend because of this?

Monday April 10, 2017 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta almost committed suicide after realizing that the National Super Alliance (NASA) was not breaking up as anticipated.





The opposition’s number 2 said that Uhuru couldn’t take it anymore especially after NASA’s Coastal retreat to find a consensus on who between them would fly the Opposition’s Presidential flag in the August elections.





Addressing...



