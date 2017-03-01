Will the newly acquired multi-role police helicopter from Russia be better that the….. (PHOTOs)

As part of the equipment modernization project to enhance mobility of police officers, the Kenyan Government acquired a new Mi-17V-5 multi-role police helicopter from Russia.

The helicopter was handed over to Interior Ministry officials led by CS, Joseph Nkaissery, on Wednesday.

According to the department of Russian Helicopters, the Mi-8/17 is known for its high-performance flight characteristics, reliability, ability to operate in a wide range of climates, multitasking and ease of operation and maintenance.

