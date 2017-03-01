Why Sultan JOHO scored a D- at Serani Secondary School - Leaked noisemaker’s list from 1993

For those still doubting that Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was a student at Serani Secondary School, this leaked noisemaker’s list will convince you otherwise.





From the leaked list dated July 26, 1993, Ali Hassan Joho was a notorious noisemaker until the class prefect added a X6 to show how unruly he was.





This comes after the school principal confirmed that indeed Joho was as a student at Serani from 1991 to 1993 when he sat for his KCSE.





Could this be one of the reasons why the fiery Governor performed dismally?





Check the alleged list below.