When do you get time to f**** your wife - DENNIS ITUMBI asked and this is how he responded.

Uhuru Kenyatta’s spanner boy and Jubilee propagandist, Dennis Itumbi, was blasted by one of his followers on social media because of the time he spends on social media spreading Government propaganda.





He wanted to know what time Itumbi makes love because he spends most of his time online.





The guy posted on Itumbi’s wall asking, “Dennis Itumbi, what time do you f*** your wife?





And Itumbi responded saying, “My wife is the internet. We caress and make love endlessly.

Shots fired there, Eh! Eh!





