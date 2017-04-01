When comedian AYIEYAA POA POA left the audience in stitches at Churchill Show! VIDEO

A dark cloud is hovering over the entertainment industry in Kenya following the abrupt death of Churchill Show comedian, Emmanuel Makori, better known as Aka Ayeyaa Poa Poa.





Mr. Makori met his death on Friday morning along Lang’ata Road when his car lost control and hit an electric post.





Makori never disappointed whenever he took to the stage and was one of the few acts in Kenya who didn’t anchor his jokes on tribal connotations.





Below is arguably one of his best performances that will crack people for a long time.



