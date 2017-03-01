What would you do if someone pulled this outrageous prank on you? VIDEO

What would you do if someone pulled this outrageous prank on you? VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:10
It is always fun to temporarily annoy or scare someone just for fun and this cool prank will leave you in stitches.
As expected, the guys readily accepted to let the s3xy lady wash them thinking it was their lucky day but little did they know it was a set up.
The reaction when they woke up from the stupor and found another guy is just priceless.
Enjoy the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.