What this jealous S3XY LADY did to her boyfriend in public is just crazy! VIDEO

Jealousy is one of the things that can cause major rifts in a relationship and it can actually ‘kill’ the relationship if not addressed.





Most people who are jealousy are also insecure and feel that their partner will find someone better and leave them.





This hilarious video puts into perspective how jealousy can be destructive as the lady did not want the boyfriend to help the drowning lady because in her mind, she thought he was after her.





Watch the video below.



