What talent!! This little girl will give you Goosebumps with her performance (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:54

This super talented 14-year old girl made the whole audience cry with her performance in Romania's Got Talent.

Well, you may seen kids younger than her playing the piano brilliantly but she is doing it without arms.

This is genius staff. Learning to play a piano with her feet and doing it amazingly well is not a walk in the park.


Watch the awesome video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno