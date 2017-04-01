What RUTO said on RAILA & why he must be President will send UHURU, KALONZO crying in toilet

Saturday April 29, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has defended the selection of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to fly the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Ruto said he fully supported the move to pick Raila Odinga as the NASA Presidential candidate because the former PM was the best bet, given his experience and long struggle for democracy in Kenya.





He said Kenyans must give Raila and his family a chance to lead the country because they have sacrificed a lot for the greater good of the nation, unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family who were given leadership on a silver platter.





"We must appreciate the Odinga family. They have sacrificed their lives to bring democracy and fairness to this country. It started with Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga. We must celebrate this family,” said Ruto.



