What ALFRED MUTUA said will send Governor JOHO and others to commit suicide - LOOK!

Sunday April 9, 2017 - Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has supported calls to bar all politicians engaged in violence ahead of the anticipated party primaries and in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking while on tour of Nairobi to popularize his Maendeleo Chap Chap party, Mutua urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar aspirants linked to violence.





He said the electoral body should..



