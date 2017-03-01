WETANGULA slams UHURU for high cost of living and reveals how he fooled us all with budget

Ford Kenya Leader, Moses Wetangula, has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of inability to lower prices of basic commodities.





Speaking when he took the National Super Alliance (NASA) campaigns to the vote-rich Kisii region, Wetangula blamed Uhuru/ Ruto’s bad leadership for the high cost of living.





He also dismissed claims by the Jubilee Government that the economy was doing fine saying only Uhuru and Ruto are enjoying the alleged growth as millions of Kenyans wallow in abject poverty.





“The economy is only growing for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto. They are not ready for any leadership positions,” Wetangula said.





Wetangula also trashed the launching of many projects by Jubilee ahead of the elections saying the move was a desperate attempt to woo voters and is never about development.





“The President is not sincere on development projects he is launching in Kisii. They are rushing to commission projects that are not budgeted for. This is to deny Kisiis the right to make informed choices,” he said.





